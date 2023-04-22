North Douglas rallies for 7-5 victory over Oakridge in SD5 baseball DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Apr 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKRIDGE — Tucker Kallinger pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings in relief, allowing North Douglas to rally from a 5-1 deficit to beat Oakridge 7-5 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 baseball game Saturday.Kallinger did not allow a hit while earning the win in relief while throwing just 53 pitches.North Douglas (10-3, 6-1 SD5) rallied to take a 6-5 lead with two runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.Trenton Rabuck had two hits and drove in a run for the Warriors while William Duncan had a pair of RBIs.North Douglas is scheduled to visit Lowell for a single game Tuesday. N. Douglas;100;230;1;—;7;6;4Oakridge;104;000;0;—;5;3;0Reigard, Kallinger (3) and Reed; Palanuk, Roach (4) and Tiller. W — Kallinger. L — Roach. 2B — Rabuck (ND), Reed (ND). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Finance & Admin Assistant Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Roseburg City Council discusses homeless regulations Celebrating 4/20 in Douglas County Two Roseburg nonprofits get grants Crystal Amber McCormick Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 76ers complete sweep of Nets 96-88 with Embiid sidelined L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101 Los Angeles Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0 High-A Northwest League Glance Colorado 6, Seattle 4
