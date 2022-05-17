OAKLAND — The North Douglas/Yoncalla baseball team posted a pair of one-run wins and earned a berth in the Class 2A/1A playoffs on Monday in the Special District 4 playoffs at Oakland High School.
The Warriors (10-11 overall) scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Riddle/Days Creek 10-9 and pushed over a run in the top of the seventh to eliminate Oakland 3-2.
The Oakers (10-10) finished third in SD4 during the regular season, North Douglas was fourth and Riddle (5-12) fifth.
"We played pretty well in the second game (against Oakland)," North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said. "The kids have worked hard all year and I'm happy for them."
North Douglas scored the deciding run with two outs against Oakland. Freshman Alex Vanassche replaced starter Cole Collins (pitch count limit) and gave up back-to-back doubles to Caden Reigard and Waylon Beckham.
Tucker Kallinger went 2-for-3 for the Warriors. Reigard and Beckham combined on a three-hitter for N.D., striking out 12 and walking four.
The Oakers scored both of their runs in the fourth. Brayden Webb scored Baker Brooksby with a double and came home on a single by Hunter Shamir. Collins pitched a solid 6 2/3 innings, fanning 15 and walking one.
"Hats off to North Douglas. They shut down our bats," Oakers coach Ben Lane said. "We haven't hit well the last three-four games. We couldn't have asked much more of Cole (on the mound)."
Oakland loses two seniors to graduation: Brooksby and Leland Good.
In the first game, Jayden Montgomery scored the winning run for the Warriors on a passed ball. With two outs, Montgomery had drawn a walk, Reigard was hit by a pitch and Beckham walked to load the sacks.
Tristan Herrara was 3-for-4 with a double, Trenton Rabuck went 2-for-5 with a two-bagger and Wyatt Reed was 2-for-5 for N.D., which overcame five errors.
Ryan Newton had two hits in five at-bats for Riddle. The Irish scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 9-5 lead, but the Warriors answered with four in the bottom half to force extra innings.
Riddle loses three seniors: Chase Greer, Ivan Rhea and Kellen Canty.
North Douglas will meet second-place Glide (13-9) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Roseburg's Bill Gray Legion Stadium. The winner will meet league champion Umpqua Valley Christian (21-4).
Riddle;102;220;40;—;9;7;1
N. Douglas;050;000;41;—;10;11;5
Stufflebeam, Halstead (1), Stufflebeam (2), Doud (5), Halstead (5), Coker (8), Doud (8) and Geiger; Herrera, Reigard (3) and Rabuck. W — Reigard. L — Doud. 2B — Doud (R), Rabuck (ND), Herrera (ND).
N. Douglas;011;000;1;—;3;7;3
Oakland;000;200;0;—;2;3;3
Reigard, Beckham (4) and Rabuck; Collins, Vanassche (7) and Brooksby. W — Beckham. L — Vanassche. 2B — Herrera (ND), Beckham (ND), Reigard (ND), Webb (O).
