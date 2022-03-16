DRAIN — The North Douglas/Yoncalla baseball team opened its season Wednesday with an 8-4 loss to Lowell in a nonleague game.

Three North Douglas pitchers held the Devils to four hits and combined for 11 strikeouts, but the Warriors committed six errors in the contest. Tristan Herrera took the loss.

N.D./Yoncalla got an RBI single from Wyatt Reed in the second inning. Caleb Hoist and Jayden Montgomery added run-scoring hits in the fourth.

Jeff Davis is in his 30th year as head coach of the Warriors. The 2020 season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not a great opener, but not terrible either," Davis said. "We struggled defensively, but we'll get better."

North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Waldport Saturday for a nonleague twin bill, starting at noon.

Lowell;400;031;0;—;8;4;3

N.D./Yon.;020;200;0;—;4;5;6

J. Alexander, Vaughn (4), Whitney (5), Prom (6) and C. Alexander; Herrera, Kallinger (3), Reigard (6) and Rabuck. W — Vaughn. L — Herrera. 2B — Prom 2 (L), Kallinger (ND).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.