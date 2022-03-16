North Douglas/Yoncalla falls 8-4 to Lowell in opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DRAIN — The North Douglas/Yoncalla baseball team opened its season Wednesday with an 8-4 loss to Lowell in a nonleague game.Three North Douglas pitchers held the Devils to four hits and combined for 11 strikeouts, but the Warriors committed six errors in the contest. Tristan Herrera took the loss.N.D./Yoncalla got an RBI single from Wyatt Reed in the second inning. Caleb Hoist and Jayden Montgomery added run-scoring hits in the fourth.Jeff Davis is in his 30th year as head coach of the Warriors. The 2020 season was wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic."Not a great opener, but not terrible either," Davis said. "We struggled defensively, but we'll get better." North Douglas is scheduled to travel to Waldport Saturday for a nonleague twin bill, starting at noon.Lowell;400;031;0;—;8;4;3N.D./Yon.;020;200;0;—;4;5;6J. Alexander, Vaughn (4), Whitney (5), Prom (6) and C. Alexander; Herrera, Kallinger (3), Reigard (6) and Rabuck. W — Vaughn. L — Herrera. 2B — Prom 2 (L), Kallinger (ND). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community college coach arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor Roseburg police investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Yue responds to Heard's claims of communist psychological warfare tactics Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash Roseburg man arrested, suspected of buying and selling heroin, fentanyl TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Four Glide batters drive in combined 14 runs in 22-12 win over Douglas Creswell nips Oakland 12-11 on walk-off single in season opener Douglas walks to 8-1 nonleague win over No. 3 Glide North Douglas/Yoncalla falls 8-4 to Lowell in opener Creswell dominates Oakland 16-0 in season opener Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
