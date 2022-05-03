North Douglas/Yoncalla holds off Riddle/Days Creek, 10-8 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DRAIN — North Douglas/Yoncalla took an early six-run lead, then had to hold on for a 10-8 win over Riddle/Days Creek on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.The Warriors (7-10, 3-5 SD4) only finished with four hits, but capitalized on six walks and four hit batsmen issued by Riddle pitchers. The Irish also committed six errors.Trenton Rabuck went 2-for-3 with a double for North Douglas. Tristan Herrera and Jayden Montgomery each knocked in two runs.Tucker Halstead, Clark Warner and Ryan Newton all stroked two hits for the Irish (5-9, 2-6) and Blair Doud had two RBIs.North Douglas is scheduled to visit Oakland Wednesday. Riddle will host third-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday. Riddle/D.C.;002;320;1;—;8;8;6N. Douglas;601;300;x;—;10;4;2Doud, Greer (1), Coker (4), Halstead (5), Geiger (6) and Benefiel, Greer; Herrera, Kallinger (3), Reigard (4), Beckham (6) and Rabuck. W — Herrera. L — Doud. 2B — Doud (R), Geiger (R), Halstead (R), Rabuck (ND), Herrera (ND), Reigard (ND). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Sport Baseball Linguistics Riddle Tristan Herrera Tucker Halstead Yoncalla Blair Doud Trenton Rabuck Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County victim angered by Kyle Hedquist release Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night Roseburg Public Schools open house makes case for $154 million school bond Cox Media Group Acquires Two Eugene, Oregon TV Stations TOP JOBS News Review Carriers News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News North Douglas/Yoncalla holds off Riddle/Days Creek, 10-8 Gibson fires one-hitter, Roseburg shuts out North Medford 3-0 Geoff Haynes scores hole-in-one during round at Bar Run North Douglas whips Monroe 13-2 in six innings Portland police shift resources to address rising homicides Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
