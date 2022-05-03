DRAIN — North Douglas/Yoncalla took an early six-run lead, then had to hold on for a 10-8 win over Riddle/Days Creek on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.

The Warriors (7-10, 3-5 SD4) only finished with four hits, but capitalized on six walks and four hit batsmen issued by Riddle pitchers. The Irish also committed six errors.

Trenton Rabuck went 2-for-3 with a double for North Douglas. Tristan Herrera and Jayden Montgomery each knocked in two runs.

Tucker Halstead, Clark Warner and Ryan Newton all stroked two hits for the Irish (5-9, 2-6) and Blair Doud had two RBIs.

North Douglas is scheduled to visit Oakland Wednesday. Riddle will host third-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian Thursday.

Riddle/D.C.;002;320;1;—;8;8;6

N. Douglas;601;300;x;—;10;4;2

Doud, Greer (1), Coker (4), Halstead (5), Geiger (6) and Benefiel, Greer; Herrera, Kallinger (3), Reigard (4), Beckham (6) and Rabuck. W — Herrera. L — Doud. 2B — Doud (R), Geiger (R), Halstead (R), Rabuck (ND), Herrera (ND), Reigard (ND).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.