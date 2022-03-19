WALDPORT — Senior pitcher Tristan Herrera made a sterling debut for the combined North Douglas/Yoncalla baseball team, throwing a five-inning shutout to help the Warriors salvage a doubleheader split Saturday at Waldport.
The host Irish won the first game of the nonleague twin bill 16-10, while North Douglas took the second game 12-0.
Herrera, a Yoncalla senior, gave up just three hits while striking out 10 and walking one on just 65 pitches. By contrast, four Warriors pitchers combined to throw 170 pitches in the opener.
Tucker Kallinger had a pair of hits and two RBIs for North Douglas/Yoncalla (1-2), while Waylon Beckham and Wyatt Reed also had two hits apiece.
In the opener, Waldport scored 14 runs through the first three innings and took advantage of five Warriors errors. Caleb Hoist went 3-for-4, driving in four runs and scoring twice in the opener for North Douglas/Yoncalla.
The Warriors are scheduled to host the Class 6A Ida B. Wells freshman team for a doubleheader Thursday, followed by a nonleague twin bill at home with Reedsport Saturday.
First Game
N. Douglas;130;402;0;—;10;8;5
Waldport;455;110;x;—;16;9;4
Kallinger, Reed (2), Beckham (3), Raybuck (3) and Raybuck, Reed (3); McCrum, Fullerton (4), Hutchinson (5), Ju. Gainer (6) and Greenwood. W — McCrum. L — Kallinger. 2B — Kallinger (ND), Greenwood (W). HR — Raybuck (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;262;20;—;12;9;0
Waldport;000;00;—;0;3;3
Herrera and Reed; Ju. Gainer, Rodgers (3) and Greenwood. W — Herrera. L — Ju. Gainer. 2B — Hoist (ND).
