MEDFORD — A hot start unraveled in the fifth inning for the Roseburg High School baseball team, when every bounce of the ball seemed to go in favor of the opposition.
After building a 3-0 lead in the second inning, Roseburg saw a road win in Southwest Conference play ripped away by the North Medford Black Tornado, who rallied for a 6-3 victory on Tuesday at Jim McAbee Field.
“Credit North Medford for sticking around and putting pressure on us in the fifth inning,” said Roseburg coach Troy Thompson. “Hats off to them for coming back and doing that, but at the same time we allowed a lot of those opportunities to happen and our inability to make a play or two in the late innings certainly cost us today.”
Roseburg (12-6, 6-2 SWC) managed just three hits against North Medford (10-11, 4-6), but took advantage of a scoring opportunity in the second inning.
The first six batters reached base and a fielder’s choice for Austin Takahashi plated the first run for the Tribe. A wild pitch and a throwing error added two more for Roseburg.
Dominic Tatone held North Medford in check for the first four innings. The senior left-hander allowed just two hits over four innings, while striking out five, but did not factor into the pitching decision.
Tatone was pulled in the fifth after giving up a leadoff walk and things went downhill from there for the Indians.
Evan Corbin took over and gave up three straight hits. A double by Jeremiah Robbins scored the first run for North and Johnny King singled to get the Black Tornado within a run.
North Medford tied the game on one of multiple calls contested by the Roseburg coaching staff.
With runners at first and third, North stole second base. Roseburg catcher Knox Hubbard threw to second, but it was cut short by second baseman Sebastian Watson, who threw back to the plate to try and get the runner stealing home.
The throw was on time and on target, but Hubbard was called for interfering with the runner’s path to the plate and the run counted to even the score at 3-3.
North Medford took the lead for good two batters later when Trey Newmann hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score King from third. Carson Dunn nearly threw out King at the plate after making the catch, but the ball was dislodged from Hubbard’s glove on the tag.
The five-run fifth inning was difficult for Roseburg to put in the past.
“It’s frustrating and tough, and when those things happen you just got to make the next play and continue to fight and continue to battle,” Thompson said.
Roseburg had a chance to get some runs back in the sixth, loading the bases with three walks, but the Tribe couldn’t come up with the hit it needed.
Davis Carr took over for King in the sixth and earned a four-out save. The pair held Roseburg without a hit after the third inning.
“We get right back at it tomorrow (Wednesday), so no time to worry about what happened today. It’s already over, let’s move on and get to the next one,” Thompson said.
Roseburg will make up a doubleheader against South Eugene on Wednesday in Eugene. Game 1 will begin at 2 p.m.
Roseburg;030;000;0;—;3;3;2
N. Medford;000;051;x;—;6;9;2
Tatone, Corbin (5), Burke (5), White (6) and Hubbard; King, Carr (6) and Robbins. W — King. L — Corbin (2-2). SV — Carr. 2B — Robbins (NM).
