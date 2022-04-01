GRANTS PASS — North Valley scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated Sutherlin 5-4 on Friday in a nonleague baseball game.

An infield single by Dane Kissel with two outs scored Jace Elzy with the winning run. Anthony Pezqueda stroked a two-run triple earlier in the inning.

Pezqueda went 3-for-4 and Kissel was 2-for-3 for the Knights (1-6).

"We need to put teams away when we have the lead," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "We have to wake up the bats. We didn't do a good job of putting the ball in play when we needed to."

The Bulldogs (2-4) only finished with three hits, but did draw eight walks. Logan Fultz and freshman Tauj Flora were both 1-for-2 and Bryson McGarvey singled.

Sutherlin is scheduled to host Class 2A Lakeview Saturday in a nonleague contest.

Sutherlin;002;200;0;—;4;3;2

N. Valley;000;010;4;—;5;8;1

Palm, Cortes (7) and McKnight; Pezqueda, Huff (4) and Farmer. W — Huff. L — Palm. 2B — Kissel (NV). 3B — Pezqueda (NV).

