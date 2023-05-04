After starting the season 1-6, the Oakland Oakers are resembling a baseball team that belongs in the Class 2A/1A state playoffs.
Oakland jumped on Oakridge for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and finished with a 14-1 victory in five innings in a Special District 5 game at the Oakers' field on Thursday.
The Oakers (8-9, 8-4 SD5) moved ahead of the Warriors (10-9, 7-5) and into sole possession of third place in the league standings with two contests left. Oakland holds the tiebreaker with Oakridge (10-9, 7-5), having swept the season series.
The top three teams in the league receive automatic berths to the state playoffs. Second-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian (20-2, 12-0) sits in first place and No. 10 North Douglas/Elkton (14-4, 9-1) is second.
"It was a great day for us," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Oakridge is a quality team, but we're playing good baseball now. Making the playoffs is in our control."
The Oakers sent Cole Collins, their seasoned senior, to the bump and the right-hander pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks. He threw 69 pitches. Oakridge's lone run in the third inning was unearned.
It marked Collins' fourth no-no of the spring and he's 7-1 on the season with a 0.55 earned run average.
"It's a whole different perspective when he's on the mound," Lane said of Collins, who was a first-team all-league and third-team all-state selection last year. "You can see the confidence level of the team. Cole's got good command of his pitches, and he gets ahead in the count and locates well. He's able to move his fastball around."
The top five batters in Oakland's lineup contributed 10 hits against Oakridge, but Lane noted he's liked what he has seen from the bottom half of the order as of late.
"They're starting to compete at the plate and it's been fun to watch their progress," the coach said.
Brayden Webb, the Oakers' leadoff hitter, went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Alex Vanassche was 3-for-3 with a two-bagger, four RBIs and two runs, and Ty Percell was 2-for-3 with three runs.
Corbin Hoover knocked in two runs, while Collins and Calvin Calvin both scored twice for the Oakers.
Percell, a junior first baseman/pitcher, returned this season from a serious leg injury suffered last spring which caused him to miss the football and basketball seasons this year.
"Anytime you get a player of that caliber back, it's big for your program," Lane said.
Kayden Tiller took the loss for the Warriors, lasting only 1 1/3 innings.
Oakland is scheduled to play at Camas Valley Saturday and ends league play at North Douglas/Elkton on May 12. The Oakers visit Sutherlin for a nonleague contest Monday.
Oakridge;001;00;—;1;0;0
Oakland;733;1x;—;14;13;3
Tiller, Maher (2) and Miller; Collins and Vanassche. W — Collins. L — Tiller. 2B — Vanassche (Oakl), Webb (Oakl).
