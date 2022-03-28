Oakland falls 8-4 to Gold Beach TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OAKLAND — The Oakland baseball team gave visiting Gold Beach too many extra opportunities at the plate and dropped an 8-4 decision in a nonleague game on Monday.Three Oakland pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, but walked nine and hit two batters. The Oakers' defense also made four errors.Cole Collins led Oakland (1-3 overall) offensively, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Baker Brooksby had two hits in four at-bats.The Oakers are scheduled to open Special District 4 play Thursday at Riddle.Gold Beach;022;102;1;—;8;8;0Oakland;012;001;0;—;4;6;4Hale, Sprinkle (4), A. Westerman (6) and Wright; Percell, Vanassche (3), Brooksby (7) and Brooksby, Collins (7). W — Hale. L — Percell. 2B — Brudnicki (GB), Sprinkle (GB), Percell (O). 3B — Collins (O). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oakland Collins Baker Brooksby Baseball Sport Gold Beach Baseball Team Pitcher Strikeout Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community rallies to support Roseburg man fighting his own struggle Gravely ill jail inmate ends up homeless at the duck pond Fate of geese at Ford's Pond up in air Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Two candidates file for Douglas County Circuit Court judge position 4 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Defense lets down Roseburg in 8-2 loss to Westview in eight innings Umpqua Valley Christian defeats Santiam Christian, 5-3 Elkton loses 17-4 to Monroe in league opener Yoncalla beats Riddle 18-10 in Special District 3 opener Glide tops Oakland 12-2 in Special District 3 opener Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
