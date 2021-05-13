The Oakland High School baseball team went through some ups and downs, but the Oakers concluded their truncated 2021 spring season Thursday on a high note.
Freshman Ty Percell pitched a complete-game five-hitter and added two hits at the plate to lead the Oakers to a 6-2 victory over Glide in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game in Oakland.
The Oakers (7-5, 5-5 SD4) avenged a 4-3 loss to the Wildcats (10-2, 8-2) in eight innings on April 20 and deprived Glide of a league co-championship.
"What a great way to finish ... we finished the year with something to build on," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Glide is a very good club. We're a young team, and we saved our best baseball for last. I'm proud of the kids."
Percell, a right-hander, gave up two runs in the fourth inning but otherwise held the Wildcats in check. He fanned 10, walked one and hit one batter.
Percell struck out the side in the seventh.
"Ty did a great job staying ahead in the count," Lane said. "He stayed around the zone."
Percell went 2-for-2, including a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was his seventh round-tripper of the season.
Corbin Picknell, the Oakers' lone senior, had two hits in three at-bats.
Oakland scored four runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead. Baker Brooksby hit a two-run triple and Picknell contributed an RBI double.
Tryson Melton went 2-for-3 with a double for Glide. Melton was the losing pitcher, getting relieved by Colby Bucich in the fifth.
Glide;000;200;0;—;2;5;2
Oakland;104;010;x;—;6;9;1
Melton, Bucich (5) and Dunnavant; Percell and Brooksby. W — Percell. L — Melton. 2B — Damewood (G), Melton (G), Picknell (O). 3B — Brooksby (O). HR — Percell (O).
