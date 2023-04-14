Oakland manages just two hits, commits five errors in 13-0 loss to Monroe DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Apr 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — The Monroe Dragons took advantage of eight walks and five Oakland errors, rolling to a 13-0 nonleague baseball victory over the host Oakers Friday.Monroe scored five runs in the top of the third inning and tacked on eight more in the fifth to help ensure the 10-run mercy rule.Freshman pitcher Owen Roberts earned the win on the mound for Monroe, yielding just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. Roberts did hit five Oakland batters.Alex Vanassche had both hits for Oakland (4-7 overall), including a double.The Oakers are scheduled to host North Douglas/Elkton Monday. Monroe;005;08;—;13;7;0Oakland;000;00;—;0;2;5Roberts and Terry; Percell, Webb (5), Vanassche (5) and Vanassche, Webb (5). W — Roberts. L — Percell. 2B — Vanassche (O). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Deputy fired for not following procedure Roseburg Forest Products announces major investment in Douglas County Oakland man sentenced to probation on sex, drug crimes Roseburg High School hosts annual Pride night Jury selection begins in Desantiago double murder trial Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News High-A Northwest League Glance American League Leaders Minnesota 120, Oklahoma City 95 Minnesota 120, Oklahoma City 95 National League Leaders
