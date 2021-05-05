OAKLAND — Three Oakland pitchers combined on a no-hitter and Ty Percell continued his hot hitting as the Oakers handed Creswell a 10-0 nonleague baseball loss in six innings on Wednesday.
Baker Brooksby, Cole Collins and Corbin Picknell didn't allow a hit, striking out 12 batters.
Percell, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. He hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, and added a two-run double. Brooksby went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple, Picknell was 2-for-4 and Jeffery Kramer had two hits in four at-bats.
"We started off slow with the bats, then got it going (in the third)," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "I was most pleased with our pitching. Those guys threw strikes and stayed around the zone."
The Oakers (6-2) are scheduled to play at doubleheader at Glendale on Friday.
Creswell;000;000;—;0;0;5
Oakland;004;042;—;10;16;0
Marple, Reece (4) and Pratt; Brooksby, Collins (3), Picknell (6) and Collins, Brooksby (4). W — Brooksby. L — Marple. 2B — Brooksby 2 (O), Collins (O), Percell (O), Calvin (O). 3B — Brooksby (O). HR — Percell (O).
