ELKTON — The Oakland baseball team finished with 13 hits and defeated Elkton 11-6 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game on Saturday.

Freshman Alex Vannasche went 4-for-5 for the Oakers (6-5, 3-2 SD4), who jumped on the Elks for five runs in the first inning. Ty Percell was 2-for-3, including a two-run homer in the first.

Clayton Tolliver went 2-for-3, Leland Good was 2-for-4 and Baker Brooksby hit a two-run homer in the fifth in the victory.

Nathan Rausch went 2-for-2 with a solo homer in the sixth inning for Elkton (1-9, 0-6). Trevyn Luzier had two hits in three at-bats.

Oakland is scheduled to host Riddle/Days Creek Tuesday. Elkton will host North Douglas/Yoncalla Thursday.

Oakland;503;120;0;—;11;13;2

Elkton;101;031;0;—;6;7;2

Percell, Egner (6), Collins (7) and Brooksby; Luzier, Block (5) and Olson, Allen (4). W — Percell. L — Luzier. 2B — Cash Boe (E). HR — Percell (O), Brooksby (O), Rausch (E).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.