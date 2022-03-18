LOWELL — Oakland and Lowell combined to pop 35 hits and commit 14 errors in a nonleague baseball doubleheader Friday.
The Oakers won the opener 9-7, and Lowell took the nightcap 11-9.
In the top of the seventh inning in the opener, Oakland sophomore Brayden Webb hits a two-run single to stake the Oakers to a 9-4 lead, which proved to be enough for the win despite the Devils scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Webb and Ty Percell both went 3-for-4, while Cole Collins recorded a pair of hits.
Collins and Webb both hit homers in the opener for the Oakers.
In the second game, Oakland jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings, but Lowell put up a seven-run fourth inning. Collins and Webb both recorded a pair of hits in the nightcap for the Oakers.
Oakland (1-2) is scheduled to host Gold Beach March 28.
First Game
Oakland;111;040;2;—;9;12;5
Lowell;101;200;3;—;7;8;3
Collins, Brooksby (5), Percell (7) and Brooksby, Collins (5); J. Alexander, Vaughn (6) and Jus. Thurman. W — Brooksby. L — Vaughn. 2B — Percell (O), Jus. Thurman 2 (L), Prom (L). 3B — Prom (L). HR — Collins (O), Webb (O).
Second Game
Oakland;313;020;0;—;9;8;3
Lowell;100;721;x;—;11;7;3
Percell, Good (4), Brooksby (6) and Brooksby, Collins (6); B. Thurman, Whitney (1), Prom (4) and Jus. Thurman. W — Prom. L — Percell. 2B — Collins (O).
