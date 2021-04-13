RIDDLE — The Oakland baseball team scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning and handed Riddle a 13-9 loss on Tuesday in the season opener for both squads.
Corbin Picknell had a big offensive game for the Oakers, going 4-for-5 with a triple and eight RBIs. Zane DeGroot was 4-for-4 with a triple for the Irish.
"I'm pleased to get the win, but we made some mistakes we need to clean up," Oakers coach Ben Lane said.
Oakland;013;041;04;—;13;9;3
Riddle;061;011;00;—;9;4;3
Picknell, Collins (2), Percell (4), Brooksby (7) and Brooksby, Collins (7); Jenks, Canty (4), McAvoy (5), Jackson (6), Greer (8) and Jackson, Jenks. WP — Brooksby. LP — Jackson. 2B — Kramer (O). 3B — Picknell (O), Collins (O), DeGroot (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.