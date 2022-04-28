OAKLAND — The Oakland baseball team battered visiting Rogue River in a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday, winning 26-3 and 19-5.
Both games were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Cole Collins led the offensive assault for the Oakers (9-6 overall) in the opener, going 6-for-6 with two triples, seven RBIs and five runs. Leland Good was 4-for-5 with five RBIs and Baker Brooksby went 2-for-2 with a two-bagger and four runs.
Ty Percell pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 and walking seven.
In Game 2, Oakland broke the contest open with 13 runs in the second inning.
Collins was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Brayden Webb went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Good was 2-for-3 with a double, Alex Vannasche went 2-for-4 and Brooksby was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Vannasche got the decision in relief, striking out nine in 3 2/3 innings.
Oakland is scheduled to host Glide Tuesday in a Special District 4 game.
First Game
R. River;002;10;—;3;1;5
Oakland;1(11)8;6x;—;26;17;2
Nelson, Long (4) and Simpson; Percell and Brooksby. W — Percell. L — Nelson. 2B — Brooksby (O), Egner (O). 3B — Collins 2 (O).
Second Game
R. River;200;30;—;5;4;2
Oakland;1(13)5;0x;—;19;16;3
Simpson, Moody (4) and House; Good, Vannasche (2) and Brooksby. W — Vannasche. L — Simpson. 2B — Brooksby (O), Good (O).
