OAKLAND — Ty Percell had his second two-homer game in a week and earned the pitching win as the Oakland Oakers beat the Riddle Irish 12-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Percell, a freshman, went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs at the plate, and allowed just one hit over 4 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Dulton Rogers had three hits for the Oaklers, while Cole Collins went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Corbin Picknell also recorded a pair of hits.
Riddle's lone hit was a double by Zane DeGroot.
Oakland (5-2, 4-2 SD4) will host Creswell for a single game Wednesday, then visit Glendale for an SD4 doubleheader Friday. Riddle (0-9, 0-7) will host Elkton in an SD4 doubleheader Friday.
Riddle;000;00;—;0;1;2
Oakland;400;35;—;12;11;2
Jackson, DeGroot (2), Buchanan (5) and Geiger; Percell, Picknell (5) and Brooksby. W — Percell. L — Jackson. 2B — DeGroot (R). HR — Percell 2 (O).
