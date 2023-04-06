TALENT — The Sutherlin baseball team got a good pitching performance from senior Ely Palm in a 6-1 loss to Phoenix in a nonleague game on Thursday.
The Class 4A Pirates (4-3 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a five-run lead. Julius Bolstad pitched a two-hitter for Phoenix, striking out 14 and walking two.
Bolstad went 2-for-3 at the plate and Ryan Watts knocked in two runs. Tyler Cortes and Logan Fultz hit singles for the 3A Bulldogs (2-5), with Fultz scoring Trent Westrom on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Palm took the loss, going five innings. The right-hander allowed four hits and three earned runs with nine strikeouts and three walks before being relieved by Austin Quamme.
"I was proud of the way we battled," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "I thought Ely threw well enough to win, but we made two critical (defensive) mistakes in the sixth inning. That (Bolstad) was a great arm for us to see."
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to No. 9-ranked Brookings-Harbor on April 13 for a Far West League doubleheader.
Sutherlin;000;100;0;—;1;2;2
Phoenix;001;104;x;—;6;6;0
Palm, Quamme (6) and McGarvey; Bolstad and Hull. W — Bolstad. L — Palm.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.
