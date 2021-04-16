OAKLAND — Corbin Picknell isn't an overpowering high school pitcher, but he totally dominated the East Linn Christian Eagles on Friday.
The Oakland senior right-hander hurled the first no-hitter of his prep baseball career, a six-inning gem in a 10-0 nonleague victory at the Oakers' field.
The contest was stopped in the sixth due to the 10-run rule.
Picknell, the lone senior on the Oakland roster, struck out 13 and walked one. He just missed a perfect game, issuing a free pass to Keegan Jensen with two outs in the top of the fourth.
The Oakers (2-0) finished with 10 hits in the contest, highlighted by a three-run homer from Baker Brooksby in the first.
"Corbin was awesome," said Brooksby, a junior catcher. "He made it so easy for our team, he was pitching so well. His fastball was right on the spot, the curveball was breaking well and they couldn't hit him. He's not a power pitcher, but he's really consistent and accurate hitting spots."
Picknell pitched just one inning in Tuesday's 13-9 season-opening win at Riddle.
"I felt really good (today), I'm not going to lie," Picknell said. "I didn't see that coming ... I kept throwing and throwing, and kept getting lucky. I've never had that happen before, so I'm pretty stoked."
Oakland coach Ben Lane knows how competitive Picknell is, having coached him in football the last four years.
"Corbin kept it around the plate and did his job," Lane said. "He threw strikes when he had to. He helped himself and they helped him a little bit, too. His curveball was his best pitch today. He fastball was in the zone and his curve was more than effective."
"I kind of found a rhythm there," Picknell said. "I had a couple of scragglers off with my curveballs, but got them on track and just kept going. I'm glad we got done early, it's a hot day."
Oakland jumped on Jensen, East Linn's starter, in the first inning.
Picknell lined a two-out single and stole second before Ty Percell singled him to third. Brooksby followed with his round-tripper, which easily cleared the left field fence for his first high school homer.
"It was a fastball inside, and it just looked good," Brooksby said. "I cut hard and it went over (the fence) luckily."
"Baker hit that ball hard," Lane said. "He was seeing the ball this game and has a lot of power."
Brooksby walked with the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth to knock in his fourth run of the game.
Oakland scored four runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to polish off the Eagles (0-2).
Percell was 2-for-3, while Isaiah Vanassche and Dulton Rogers were both 2-for-4. Oakland left 10 runners on base through the first five innings.
"We spent the early innings watching the ball and that's frustrating," Lane said. "Finally they started swinging the bat and putting the ball in play, and good things can happen."
The Oakers started three freshmen — Jake Chenoweth in left field, Percell at first base and Leland Good at third base.
"We're definitely young, but we have some young talent," Brooksby said. "They're stepping up and it's really nice to see."
"We only had one week of practice, then headed straight into games," Lane said. "We're doing it on the run right now. Today we answered some questions and hopefully better things lie ahead."
Oakland is scheduled to play at Glide Tuesday.
East Linn;000;000;—;0;0;5
Oakland;300;421;—;10;10;0
Jensen, Beachy (5), Jensen (5) and Blount; Picknell and Brooksby. WP — Picknell. LP — Jensen. HR — Brooksby (O).
