MERLIN — The Douglas baseball team picked up a pair of Far West League victories over North Valley on Tuesday, winning 9-3 and 3-2.
Tristan Ledbetter pitched a two-hitter for the Trojans (10-9, 6-6 FWL) in the opener, allowing no earned runs with six strikeouts and one walk. Ryland O'Toole doubled and knocked in two runs and Luke Robbins had two RBIs.
Tyson Schneider gave Douglas 6 1/3 solid innings in the second game, giving up three hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Leyton Hoyle got the final two outs in the seventh for the save.
Evan Martin went 2-for-3 with a run and Brayden West was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI for the Trojans. Chase Mickle and Ledbetter also knocked in runs.
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Rogue River Saturday for a doubleheader.
First Game
Douglas;004;000;5;—;9;3;5
N. Valley;002;100;0;—;3;2;2
Ledbetter and Robbins; A. Pezqueda, E. Pezqueda (6), Elzy (7), Cartwright (7) and Kissel. W — Ledbetter. L — A. Pezqueda. 2B — R. O'Toole (D), Waldron (D), Huff (NV).
Second Game
Douglas;000;200;1;—;3;7;1
N. Valley;000;000;2;—;2;5;1
Schneider, Hoyle (7) and Lounsbury; Kissel and Brazier. W — Schneider. L — Kissel. 2B — Willis (D), A. Pezqueda (NV). 3B — A. Pezqueda (NV).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
