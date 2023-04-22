Roseburg's Jordan White swings at a pitch during the first game of a Southwest Conference doubleheader Saturday against South Eugene at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. The Indians won both games.
More dominant pitching helped the Roseburg High School baseball team pull off a season sweep of the South Eugene Axe on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Evan Corbin tossed a five inning no-hitter to open the Southwest Conference doubleheader with an 18-1 victory for the Tribe and sophomore Jake Johnson notched a complete-game shutout to finish the matchup with a 6-0 win.
"We were very good on the mound today," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
The wins moved Roseburg (15-4, 8-3 SWC) to within one game of conference-leader North Medford in the league standings.
The Indians knocked 14 hits around the park in the opener, which was cut short due to the 10-run mercy rule. The offensive outpouring led to runs in every inning, including a 10-run fourth that put the game out of reach.
Brooks Avery was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Roseburg. Jayce Wilder also had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.
"Our kids were aggressive and they did a great job with that today. Forcing South Eugene to make mistakes and then capitalizing on them," Thompson said.
South Eugene (6-10, 2-9) scored its lone run against Corbin in the third inning. Grant Mueller drew a one-out walk and later scored on a wild pitch.
Corbin finished the game with three strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter. He picked up his seventh win of the season.
In Game 2, Johnson scattered four hits over seven innings to notch his third straight complete-game shutout. The sophomore had two strikeouts and a walk on his final line.
Thompson said he's seen tremendous growth from Johnson in the few months he's had to work at the varsity level.
"I think more than anything it's his confidence level to know he can do it at this level and just the experience that he's gained here in these last two months of being with us," the coach said. "He stays within himself and his stuff is good enough. He commands three pitches for strikes and has done a nice job doing that."
Roseburg supported Johnson with a run in the first inning on a single by Corbin. The Indians added five runs on four hits in the second inning.
Corbin finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead Roseburg's offense.
Roseburg will host the Grants Pass Cavemen for a conference contest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First Game
S. Eugene;001;00;—;1;0;2
Roseburg;332;(10)x;—;18;14;0
Uceda, Stevens (3) and Santiago; Corbin and Burke. W — Corbin (7-0). L — Uceda. 2B — Wilder (R).
Second Game
S. Eugene;000;000;0;—;0;4;3
Roseburg;150;000;x;—;6;6;0
Moses and Santiago; Johnson and Burke. W — Johnson (4-1). L — Moses.
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
