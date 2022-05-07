The skies opened up, releasing heavy rains shortly after Roseburg and Grants Pass started a Southwest Conference doubleheader Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Play was suspended for about 20 minutes, but when the teams retook the field the Indians reeled off a pair of wins to stretch their winning streak to four games.
Roseburg (16-6, 10-2 SWC) excelled in all three phases of the game, according to head coach Troy Thompson.
Reliever Jordan White allowed just two hits in six shutout innings in Roseburg’s 4-2 win in the opener. Austin Takahashi dominated on the mound in a 7-1 Game 2 victory, pitching a complete game while striking out 14 batters, walking one and allowing just three hits.
“A good effort by our guys to come out after a long week and kind of a messed up week as far as the schedule goes. To play through the rain and play through some not great weather and come out of here with two wins in a league setting. It’s a great result for us and we’re certainly excited about what lies ahead for us next week,” Thompson said.
The wins keep Roseburg atop the standings in the Southwest Conference and set up a showdown for first place with South Medford on Tuesday. The Panthers swept South Eugene in a home doubleheader Saturday and Roseburg’s players are eager for their meeting.
“I think we turned a page with this doubleheader and South Medford better watch out because we’re coming,” Takahashi said.
White entered the first game of the twin bill against Grants Pass (11-11, 5-7) after RHS starter Dominic Tatone had walked four straight batters to begin the second inning.
Tatone had retired the Cavemen in order in the first, but the 20-minute rain stoppage derailed his strong start.
“I couldn’t really get back in a rhythm from that first inning after the delay, but just had to have a short memory and flush it. I was a good teammate guy in the dugout for the first game and then played in the second game and went after it hard in the box,” Tatone said.
The senior got some redemption with a solo home run in Game 2. “It was good to get one out of that.”
White only allowed one runner to reach scoring position — a leadoff double by Taholo Vainuku-Johnson in the third — while striking out four and intentionally walking one. He earned his first win of the season.
“I threw as best as I could for my team. Tried to help Dom out,” said White, who had his longest outing of the year.
The Indians scored twice in the first inning, getting a run before the rain delay and then a second on a single by Nathan Wayman once play resumed.
The Cavemen tied the game in the top of the second on a groundout by Jackson Tunick, but Roseburg regained the advantage in the same inning on a triple by Takahashi.
The Tribe had chances to add to the lead in the later innings, but were unable to capitalize against G.P. starter Tyler Ireland, who allowed four runs on six hits in four innings and took the loss.
Dawson Gillespie drove in a run in the first inning to give the Indians an early lead in the nightcap. He finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Tatone drove in a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly and his homer in the fifth.
With plenty of run support, Takahashi rolled through the Cavemen. The junior threw his second complete game of the year and picked up his sixth win of the season, allowing one run on three hits, striking out a season-high 14 batters and walking just one.
“It’s easier when your offense is behind you there and we played great defensively and offensively and when you do that you’re just going to win games,” Takahashi said.
South Medford is scheduled to come to Champion Car Wash Field Tuesday. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.
First Game
G. Pass;020;000;0;—;2;2;2
Roseburg;220;000;X;—;4;7;0
Ireland, Montejano (5) and Osborne; Tatone, White (2) and Hubbard. W — White (1-0). L — Ireland. 2B — Vainuku-Johnson (GP), Dunn (R). 3B — Takahashi (R).
Second Game
G. Pass;000;001;0;—;1;3;2
Roseburg;101;311;X;—;7;8;1
Morgan and Osborne; Takahashi and Burke. W — Takahashi (6-1). L — Morgan. 2B — Martinez (GP), Tunick (GP), Corbin (R). HR — Tatone (R).
