REEDSPORT — The Reedsport baseball team pushed over a run on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning and defeated Oakland 5-4 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday.
Jay Noel went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Brave. Pitchers Gabe Foster and Cody Schuttpelz combined for 19 strikeouts.
Cole Collins was 3-for-4 with a double and Ty Percell went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Oakers, who left 10 runners on base. Collins started on the mound and didn't allow a hit over four innings, fanning five.
"We made some mistakes, and expected that," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We haven't practiced outside on our field yet (due to the rain), so with our inexperience we're pleased. We have stuff to work on."
Oakland is scheduled to host East Linn Christian in a nonleague game Wednesday. Reedsport, guided by Yoncalla High School graduate Bill Shaw, will play a nonleague doubleheader at North Douglas/Elkton Saturday.
Oakland;201;000;10;—;4;5;4
Reedsport;010;020;11;—;5;4;1
Collins, Vanassche (5), Percell (6) and Vanassche, Collins (5); Foster, Schuttpelz (5) and Blosch. W — Schuttpelz. L — Percell. 2B — Percell (O), Collins (O).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
