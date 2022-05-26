Reedsport falls 8-1 to Dufur/South Wasco County in 2A/1A playoff game The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUFUR — The No. 13-seeded Reedsport baseball team dropped an 8-1 decision to No. 4 Dufur/South Wasco County on Wednesday in a Class 2A/1A second-round playoff game.No game statistics were available. The Rangers will host No. 12 Neah-Kah-Nie (18-6) Friday in the quarterfinals.The Brave (14-9) finished second in Special District 5. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dufur Playoff Game Reedsport Baseball Team Sport Mathematics Neah-kah-nie South Wasco County Quarterfinal Decision Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Recall petition for Winston-Dillard school board member Boice close to securing re-election, Greater Idaho Movement gains ground Thrift Shoppe closes doors for good Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard McConkey Jr. sentenced to 27 years for rape, incest TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Reedsport falls 8-1 to Dufur/South Wasco County in 2A/1A playoff game Burns ends Douglas' season with 8-1 win Richardson, South Umpqua top Vale 7-1 in 3A first-round game Roseburg ends the season with 3-2 playoff loss at Clackamas South Umpqua opens 3A playoffs with 5-2 victory over Scio
