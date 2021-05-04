GOLD BEACH — The Reedsport baseball team moved into sole possession of first place in Class 2A/1A Special District 5 with a 12-10 win over Gold Beach on Monday.
The Brave (8-1) is a half-game ahead of Toledo (7-1) in the standings. Reedsport is scheduled to host the Boomers, which handed the Brave their lone loss on April 22, on Thursday.
