REEDSPORT — The North Douglas/Elkton Warriors dropped a nonleague baseball doubleheader to the Reedsport Brave on Saturday, losing 11-10 and 9-6.
Reedsport (3-0) scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning in the opener. Freshman Tharin Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs, while Jay Noel went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Brave.
Andrew Allen was 2-for-4 with a triple for North Douglas/Elkton (2-2).
In Game 2, Cody Schuttpelz went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBis for the Brave. Noel, Nate Farris and Jordan Thompson each added a pair of hits.
Cash Boe had an RBI double, and Trenton Rabuck and Trevyn Luzier added run-scoring singles for the Warriors.
Reedsport travels to Glide Tuesday and N.D./Elkton will host Bandon/Pacific next Saturday.
First Game
N. Douglas;000;041;5;—;10;5;7
Reedsport;040;310;3;—;11;8;2
Reigard, Cash Boe (4), Kallinger (7) and Rabuck; Foster, Nole (6), Schuttpelz (7) and Thompson. W — Schuttpelz. L — Kallinger. 2B — Kallinger (ND), Johnson (R). 3B — Allen (ND).
Second Game
N. Douglas;210;210;0;—;6;4;1
Reedsport;202;050;x;—;9;11;2
Kallinger, Luzier (3), Cash Boe (5), Block (6) and Reed; Schuttpelz, Johnson (3) and Thompson. W — Schuttpelz. L — Kallinger. 2B — Cash Boe (ND), Schuttpelz (R), Noel (R), Thompson (R).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
