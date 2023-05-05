RIDDLE — Tucker Halstead pitched a one-hitter as the Riddle/Glendale baseball team defeated Days Creek/Milo Adventist 11-1 in six innings in the second game of a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 doubleheader on Friday.
The Wolves (3-11, 2-10 SD5) won the opener 22-7 in five innings. The Irish (3-13, 2-12) ended their season.
Halstead struck out 14 and walked one. Wyatt Geiger had the lone hit for Days Creek/Milo, singling in the fourth inning. Riddle capitalized on six walks and one hit batter issued by two D.C. pitchers. Jadon Coker tripled for the Irish.
In the opener, Geiger went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs to lead the Wolves. Keegan Stufflebeam was 2-for-3. Cody Matthews picked up the decision in relief, striking out six of the nine batters he faced.
Austin Watson had two hits in three at-bats for Riddle/Glendale. D.C. drew 10 walks and was hit six times by pitches.
Days Creek is scheduled to host No. 2-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian Monday.
First Game
Days Creek;255;73;—;22;9;1
Riddle;160;00;—;7;6;5
Harris, Matthews (3) and C. Stufflebeam; Coker, Ring (4), Watson (4) and Hargraves, Coker (4). W — Matthews. L — Coker. 3B — Geiger 2 (DC).
Second Game
Days Creek;100;000;—;1;1;1
Riddle;306;02x;—;11;4;0
Hopkins, Geiger (3) and Warner; T. Halstead and Hargraves. W — Halstead. L — Hopkins. 3B — Coker (R).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
