PENDLETON — The Roseburg High baseball team saw its losing streak stretch to three games with an 8-5 loss to McNary in the Pendleton Tournament on Tuesday, but the Indians ended the skid with a 12-3 win over Putnam in their second game of the day at Bob White Field.
McNary (1-3-1) scored five runs in the first three innings off of starter Dominic Tatone and built a lead Roseburg (3-3) was unable to overcome.
The Indians had rallied in the sixth inning and pulled within 5-3 on a two-run double by Logan Klopfenstein. The comeback was short-lived. McNary roughed up Roseburg reliever Eli Jacobs for three runs in the top of the seventh.
The Indians pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a double by Carson Dunn, but it wasn’t enough to put away the Celtics.
Tatone took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits over six innings. Only two of the runs were earned.
Klopfenstein and Dunn each led Roseburg with two RBI.
In Roseburg’s win over Putnam (2-2), the Indians struck early and often. Five players finished with multiple hits and RHS had four doubles.
Roseburg jumped on the Kingsmen for three runs in the first inning and tacked on another three in the third. The Indians put the game out of reach with four runs in the fourth.
Nathan Wayman and Dawson Gillespie each drove in runs in the inning and the Tribe added two more on an error.
Klopfenstein was 2-for-4 at the plate and picked up the pitching victory, tossing six innings and allowing just three hits and two earned runs.
Roseburg will finish out play in the Pendleton Tournament against The Dalles on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
McNary 014 000 3 — 8 9 1
Roseburg 000 102 2 — 5 7 2
Allen, Araiza (5), Ratliff (7) and Allen; Tatone, Jacobs (7), White (7) and Hubbard. W — Allen. L — Tatone (0-1). 2B — Bach (M), Dunn (R), Kincaid (R), Klopfenstein (R).
Roseburg 303 400 2 — 12 13 1
Putnam 111 000 0 — 3 3 4
Klopfenstein, White (7) and Burke; Renzema, Buchanan (4), Battaglia (5) and El. Carrillo. W — Klopfenstein (2-1). L — Renzema. 2B — Dunn (R), Takahashi (R), Tatone (R), Wayman (R), Fera (P), Renzema (P).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
