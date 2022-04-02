It wasn’t a lack of opportunities that did in the Roseburg High School baseball team in a nonconference game against Summit of Bend on Saturday afternoon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Roseburg managed just three hits and left five runners in scoring position in a 6-2 loss against the Storm. It was the first loss at home for the Indians this season.
“We put ourselves in position offensively to score runs and unfortunately today we didn't’ come through with the big hit with runners on base and that’s kind of the story of the game,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
Evan Corbin tossed a complete-game for Roseburg (6-4), but took his first loss of the season. Thompson said it was probably the best outing for the junior right-hander, who allowed six runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out two.
“There were a lot of positives on the mound today with Evan,” Thompson said. “It was good to see him go deep and still have command there at the end of the game. Unfortunately, he gave up a couple of hits to a very good hitting Summit team. They’ve put up a lot of runs and Evan did a good job of minimizing that through the game.”
Kemper Treu and Jack Clemans were the biggest problems for Corbin. Treu went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple and scored three times. Clemans had three singles and two RBIs.
Roseburg had a chance to break a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning after Logan Klopfenstein hit a leadoff triple to right field. The three-bagger was wasted as Treu retired the next three batters in order.
Treu picked up the win in relief for Summit (5-3). The junior pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with five strikeouts.
Summit took the lead for good after leading off the sixth inning with three straight hits. Zach Justice hit a double to left field to plate one run and a sacrifice fly by Joe Schutz made it a 4-2 lead for the Storm.
The lead grew to four runs in the seventh on a two-out, two-run single by Clemans.
Canon Reeder retired the top of Roseburg’s lineup in order in the seventh to pick up the save.
Klopfenstein, Dominic Tatone and Nathan Wayman all had a hit for the Tribe.
Roseburg will head to Portland on Tuesday for its final nonleague game before starting Southwest Conference play on Saturday. Thompson says he hopes to see improved clutch hitting.
“We do a good job of getting on base … but we’ve got to get a hit with runners in scoring position, so that will be our focus once again and we’ll continue to work on that,” the coach said.
Roseburg is scheduled to visit Sckavone Field in southeast Portland for a game against Cleveland at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Summit;001;012;2;—;6;9;2
Roseburg;002;000;0;—;2;3;0
Brundage, Treu (4), Reeder (7) and Justice; Corbin and Hubbard. W — Treu. L — Corbin (0-1). 2B — Justice (S), Treu (S). 3B — Treu (S), Klopfenstein (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.