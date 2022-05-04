EUGENE — There were no signs of a hangover after Tuesday’s disappointing loss for the Roseburg High School baseball team.
The Tribe exploded for 25 hits and 18 runs in a doubleheader sweep against the South Eugene Axe on Wednesday.
Evan Corbin struck out 11 batters to lead Roseburg to a 5-1 win in the first game, while a two-run home run by Griffin Zeimet highlighted a 13-2 victory in the nightcap.
“Good job by the kids bouncing back. After a long night, getting home late after a tough game at North Medford (on Tuesday), to come up here to Eugene with a double on our slate and come out with two wins, great job by them,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
Corbin took a no-hitter into the fifth inning of game 1 and the junior had a shutout into the seventh. He finished allowing one run on five hits on the way to his third win of the season and said it felt good for the team to put Tuesday’s loss behind them.
“South Eugene is a good ball club. It’s a good game every time. Especially after yesterday, the tough loss, it was really good to get back and get game one and eventually the sweep,” Corbin said.
The Roseburg offense backed Corbin with 10 hits. The Indians took a 2-0 in the third inning on back-to-back doubles by Dawson Gillespie and Silas Kincaid.
Roseburg (14-6, 8-2 SWC) added three runs in the fourth inning. Nathan Wayman led off with a double and scored on a single by Sebastian Watson. Watson scored on a fielding error and Carson Dunn finished the scoring for Roseburg on a groundout by Austin Takahashi.
South Eugene (6-13, 1-9) avoided the shutout when Isaiah Gabriel drove in Landon Lea with a single in the bottom of the seventh.
Kincaid had three hits and Gillespie had two, leading the way for the Indians’ offense.
The entire Roseburg lineup had a hit in a mercy rule win in Game 2.
The Tribe scored a run on a single by Gillespie in the first inning, but South Eugene responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the inning.
Roseburg took back the lead in the second inning. Watson drove in Parker Burke to tie the score and Zeimet’s two-run blast put the Indians ahead 4-2.
“I knew it was a solid barrel, but I had no idea how far it went,” said Zeimet, who entered the game without a hit in just four official at bats.
He added he finally realized the ball had left the yard when “I looked up and all the guys were out on the field already. It felt pretty good.”
Roseburg tacked on another run in the second inning and sealed the victory with an eight-run fifth inning that saw the Tribe smack six hits and take advantage of three errors by the Axe.
Takahashi, Gillespie, Kincaid, Jordan White, Burke and Dunn all had two hits in the game for Roseburg.
South Eugene mustered just three hits against Takahashi and White. Takahashi earned his team-leading fifth win of the season.
Roseburg remains alone in first place in the Southwest Conference standings. The Indians continue conference play with a doubleheader at home against Grants Pass on Saturday.
First Game
Roseburg 002 300 0 — 5 10 0
South Eugene 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
Corbin, Burke (7) and Hubbard; Hadley, Uceda (5) and Reeves. W — Corbin (3-2). L — Hadley. SV — Burke (3). 2B — Dunn (R), Gillespie (R), Kincaid (R), Wayman (R), Lea (SE).
Second Game
Roseburg 140 08 — 13 15 2
South Eugene 200 00 — 2 3 3
Takahashi, White (5) and Burke; Lea, Gabriel (3), Moses (5) and Santiago. W — Takahashi (R). L — Lea. 2B — Burke (R), Dunn 2 (R), Takahashi (R), Watson (R). HR — Zeimet (R).
