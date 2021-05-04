CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg High School baseball team finished off a season sweep of the Crater Comets with a 10-3 win at Mel Anhorn Field on Tuesday.
Junior Dominic Tatone had three of Roseburg’s eight hits and pitched six innings to earn his third win of the season.
Roseburg (7-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first three innings. Tatone drove in a run in the second inning, while Logan Klopfenstein and Dawson Gillespie each plated runs in the third.
Crater (3-7) climbed back in the game with a two-run homer in the fourth by Caleb Randolph and tied the score in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Jared Weber.
“I think we kind of opened our eyes a little bit, like ‘okay, this is still a ball game.’ Three runs, we should not be comfortable with that. Anything can happen. A ball squirts through. A bad hop. It could easily make it a tie game like they just did,” Tatone said.
After giving up a three-run lead, the Roseburg bats came alive in the final frames to pull away for the win. Klopfenstein hit a two-out single to drive in a pair of runs and later scored on a wild pitch to put Roseburg ahead 7-3 in the sixth.
RHS tacked on three more runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Tatone struck out five and allowed five hits, while walking three. It was his second victory against the Comets this season.
Randolph started for Crater and took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits.
Roseburg is winding down the regular season with only five games remaining. Up next, RHS will host Ashland for a doubleheader on Saturday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field. First pitch is set for noon.
Roseburg;012;004;3;—;10;8;3
Crater;000;210;0;—;3;5;4
Tatone, Zeimet (7) and Hubbard; Randolph, Painter (6), Eldred (7) and Anhorn. W — Tatone (3-0). L — Randolph. 2B — Hubbard (R), Klopfenstein (R). HR — Randolph (C).
