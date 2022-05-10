South Medford High School’s Tristan Mallari scores a run in front of Roseburg catcher Knox Hubbard during their Southwest Conference game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The Panthers won, 6-1.
Roseburg pitcher Parker Burke slides to catch an infield pop-up next to teammate Knox Hubbard during play against South Medford on Tuesday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg shortstop Dawson Gillespie fields an infield groundball and throws to first base for an out during a Southwest Conference game against South Medford on Tuesday in Roseburg.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Medford High School’s Tristan Mallari scores a run in front of Roseburg catcher Knox Hubbard during their Southwest Conference game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg on Tuesday. The Panthers won, 6-1.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Roseburg pitcher Parker Burke throws against South Medford on Tuesday in Roseburg. The Panthers won, 6-1.
The No. 7-ranked South Medford Panthers exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to top No. 10 Roseburg 6-1 in a Southwest Conference baseball game Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Was Field.
With the win, the Panthers moved into a tie for first place in the SWC with Roseburg. Both teams have two conference games remaining on Saturday.
“Credit South Medford. They played a good ballgame today. They pitched it well and had some timely hitting there in the fifth and we didn’t have many opportunities to cash in on and that’s pretty much the story of the game,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
Evan Corbin allowed just one hit through the first four innings, but South Medford (18-3, 10-3 SWC) broke through against the junior right-hander with five straight hits in the fifth inning. All five batters came around to score and put the Panthers ahead 5-1.
Corbin took the loss. He was touched up for seven hits and five runs in five innings of work. He struck out five and walked three.
South Medford’s Carson Joe quieted Roseburg’s bats in his third complete-game of the season. Joe scattered three hits over seven innings, allowing one run while striking out four and walking two.
Roseburg (16-7, 10-3) scored its only run in the third. Knox Hubbard recorded the first hit for the Indians with a leadoff double. Eli Jacobs came in as the courtesy runner for Hubbard and later scored on a one-out double by Carson Dunn.
Hubbard finished 2-for-3 to lead Roseburg’s offense.
Cameron Sewell led South Medford with three hits. Joe had two hits and Tanner Douglas drew three walks.
The SWC title will be determined on the final day of the regular season. Roseburg will finish the league schedule with a doubleheader at Sheldon. South Medford travels to Grants Pass (12-11, 6-7).
If Roseburg finishes tied with South Medford, the Indians will earn the conference title via the head-to-head tiebreaker.
S. Medford;000;051;0;—;6;9;0
Roseburg;001;000;0;—;1;3;3
Joe and Havey; Corbin, Burke (6) and Hubbard. W — Joe (6-2). L — Corbin (3-3). 2B — Hubbard (R), Dunn (R). 3B — Douglas (SM).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
