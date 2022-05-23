The Roseburg High School baseball team is moving on to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs after a big win over the Southridge Skyhawks at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Monday.
The Tribe took advantage of some early miscues by Southridge (13-13) and jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning on the way to an 11-1 win in five innings.
“After the first inning, the goal was to put it away early. Nothing bad can happen by shortening a game,” Roseburg senior Dominic Tatone said.
He added that “if the rest of this week goes like we plan, we’re going to need to take care of our bodies. So if we can shorten a game we might as well make it happen.”
Tenth-ranked Roseburg (18-8) will advance in the postseason to face No. 7 Clackamas (24-4) on the road in the second round on Wednesday. The Cavaliers shut out No. 26 Century 10-0 in five innings.
The Indians sent 12 hitters to the plate in the first inning and notched seven runs against Southridge starter Cooper Weygandt.
Hits by Silas Kincaid, Tatone and Carson Dunn drove in runs, but the Indians also benefited from three errors, a walk and a hit batter.
Roseburg put the game away early with four runs in the fifth inning. Logan Klopfenstein, Austin Takahashi and Dawson Gillespie all drove in a run before Tatone finished the game with a run-scoring single over the head of the Southridge right fielder.
“Very pleased and impressed with our hitters today,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “It was fun to watch.”
Given a big lead to protect, Roseburg starter Evan Corbin was efficient in his take down of the Skyhawks. The junior right-hander allowed just three hits in five innings and only had one base runner reach scoring position.
Southridge scored its lone run in the top of the fifth after a leadoff triple by Kade Bertram, who later scored on a groundout.
Corbin struck out five Skyhawks hitters and didn’t surrender a walk, while picking up his fourth win of the season.
“I knew if I did my job, my defense would have my back and my offense would have my back,” Corbin said.
Corbin said he felt it was important for Roseburg to come out with a big win at home after a tough end to the regular season, when Roseburg fell short of a conference title.
“it was big for us to come out and get a big win against a good team and that’s a good team over there," he said. "Especially the first round of the playoffs, everyone wants to play their best. It was a good win and it’s great to see that.”
Tatone led Roseburg at the plate going 3-for-4. Klopfenstein and Dunn each added two hits for the Indians.
Southridge;000;01;—;1;3;4
Roseburg;700;04;—;11;9;0
Weygandt and Hoffman; Corbin and Kincaid. W — Corbin (4-3). L — Weygandt. 3B — Bertram (S).
