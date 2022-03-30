Another strong start led to another home win for the Roseburg High School baseball team at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Wednesday.
Roseburg (6-3) got an early lead with four runs in the second inning and held on for an 8-3 nonconference win over the visiting Century Jaguars.
“All in all, I thought it was a pretty clean and crisp ball game for us and I was excited about how our attitude and energy carried through all seven innings,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
Sebastian Watson put the Indians on the board with a two-out triple that scored two runs against Century starter Eli Breault. Watson later scored on a passed ball and the Indians made it 4-0 with another run on a pair of errors by the Jags.
The four-run lead was enough for Roseburg starter Austin Takahashi. The junior right-hander scattered six Century hits over six innings and allowed just two runs while striking out six and walking none.
Thompson credited the defense behind Takahashi with making some big plays that helped slow any momentum by the Jaguars.
“I thought we made a couple of very nice defensive plays. We put together a double play in a big spot in the middle of the game. I thought Knox Hubbard was very good behind the plate. He played very hard. He picked a runner off at first after a strikeout (for another double play),” Thompson said.
Logan Klopfenstein led Roseburg’s attack at the plate, going 3-for-3. The Indians finished with seven hits, including extra base hits by Watson and Silas Kincaid.
Niko Rosell led Century (2-4) with two doubles and an RBI.
Roseburg has now won four consecutive games and remains undefeated at home. Up next, the Tribe will host Summit of Bend in a nonconference game at noon Saturday.
Century;000;101;1;—;3;9;3
Roseburg;040;310;X;—;8;6;4
Breault, Curry (4) and Miller; Takahashi, Corbin (7) and Hubbard. W — Takahashi (3-1). L — Breault. 2B — Rosell 2 (C), Kincaid (R). 3B — Watson (R).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
