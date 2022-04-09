Logan Klopfenstein hit a two-out, two-run single late in the second game of a doubleheader against North Medford to give the Roseburg High School baseball team a lead and the senior closed out the game on the mound to secure a sweep in the Southwest Conference baseball opener for both teams on Saturday.
Klopfenstein picked up his first save of the season with the 6-5 win in the nightcap, while Evan Corbin tossed a complete-game, two-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Black Tornado in Game 1.
“It’s always nice to play at home, get good weather and to get a couple of wins on top of that. That’s a good day,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
Roseburg (8-4, 2-0 SWC) opened conference play with a gem by Corbin. The junior — who was named the conference pitcher of the year last season — had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning and finished with five strikeouts and just one walk.
Corbin said it was probably his best start of the season, but added, “I can’t do anything without good defense and good offense, so I put it all on those guys.”
The Indians grabbed the lead in the third on a two-out triple by Austin Takahashi and added two more runs in the sixth on a groundout by Dawson Gillespie and a single from Dominic Tatone.
Takahashi finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Silas Kincaid also had two hits, including a ground-rule double.
Roseburg jumped on North Medford for two runs in the second inning of Game 2 and held a 2-1 lead through five innings.
Takahashi, Roseburg starter in the nightcap, was pitching strong but had to exit due to cramping in his left leg. He finished with just three hits allowed, striking out six and walking none.
North Medford (5-7, 0-2) capitalized on the pitching change, scoring three runs in the sixth off Parker Burke. Frankie Rutigliano capped the comeback with a two-run double to put the Black Tornado up 4-2.
It was the first lead for North Medford, but Klopfenstein said it didn’t drag down the Indians.
“We weren’t down at all, we just knew we made it a little harder on ourselves. We were just excited for the challenge that we had to overcome,” the senior said.
Roseburg rallied back in the bottom of the sixth with four runs, all coming with two outs. Corbin plated the first with a single to left, then Knox Hubbard had his second RBI single of the game to tie the score at 4-4.
Klopfenstein’s single to right field added two more runs and drove North Medford starter Aidan Horsley out of the game.
Despite giving up the lead, Horsley gave North Medford a glimmer of hope in the seventh. The junior hit a double to left field off Klopfenstein to get the Black Tornado back within a run, but the game came to a close in the next at-bat with Klopfenstein striking out Kellen Willer.
“Guys came in and did what they had to do to get us out,” Thompson said. “Great job by Klopfenstein in the seventh to get those three outs and keep us there.”
“That’s what it’s all about, picking up your teammates,” Klopfenstein said.
Roseburg jumped to the top of the SWC standings with the sweep, but for Klopfenstein, winning two against North Medford means a little more than just the record.
“Especially against North, we always have a chip on our shoulders," Klopfenstein said. "From football season, last baseball season, especially us Docs players from last year against the Mustangs, it’s just a sour taste. So getting to 2-0 and sweeping them in the conference opener is fantastic. We were super ecstatic.”
Roseburg will try to keep the momentum going when it visits Grants Pass for a conference game on Tuesday. The Cavemen also started 2-0 in SWC play after sweeping South Eugene on the road Saturday.
First Game
N. Medford;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
Roseburg;001;002;X;—;3;6;2
Newmann and Robbins; Corbin and Hubbard. W — Corbin (1-1). L — Newman. 2B — Rutigliano (NM), Takahashi (R), Kincaid (R). 3B — Takahashi (R).
Second Game
N. Medford;000;103;1;—;5;7;1
Roseburg;020;004;X;—;6;6;0
Horsley, King (6) and Robbins; Takahashi, Burke (6), Klopfenstein (7) and Hubbard. W — Burke (1-0). L — Horsley. SV — Klopfenstein (1). 2B — Horsley (NM), Rutigliano (NM).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.