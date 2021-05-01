EAGLE POINT — The Roseburg High School baseball team salvaged a split after a disappointing start to a doubleheader against Eagle Point on Saturday afternoon.
A number of errors in Game 1 helped lead the Eagles to a 7-6 walk-off victory. Roseburg bounced back for a 11-1 win in five innings in Game 2.
“Game 1 was certainly frustrating. We put ourselves in position to get a win, unfortunately we didn’t,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “In the seventh there, the wheels fell off a little bit for us and Eagle Point did enough to win the ballgame. Credit to them.”
Roseburg (6-3) overcame an early 1-0 deficit in the opener and took a 5-2 lead through 3 1/2 innings.
Eagle Point wasn’t flustered by the deficit and scored three times in the fourth inning off of Roseburg starter Garrett Zeimet to tie the game at 5-5.
The game remained tied heading to the seventh inning. Roseburg put a run on the board thanks to a bases-loaded walk for Dawson Gillespie, but the one-run lead didn’t last.
Eagle Point (2-7) committed two quick outs to begin its final at bats, but a walk and a single kept the Eagles’ hopes alive. Kellen Rapp hit a grounder to Gillespie at shortstop, but the throw to first was offline and allowed the game-tying run to score.
Roseburg made a pitching change and intentionally loaded the bases with the hopes of forcing extra innings, but Dominic Tatone walked Dexter Jones to bring in the game-winning run.
Roseburg bounced back in Game 2 behind a complete-game performance from sophomore Evan Corbin. The right-hander allowed just three hits to the Eagles and RHS put the game away with an eight-run fifth inning the prompted the 10-run rule.
“Corban (was) very good on the mound again. He’s put together several good starts in a row and has done a good job of holding our opponents down and giving our offense a chance to get going,” Thompson said.
Roseburg had 10 hits in the nightcap, including four doubles. Knox Hubbard had one of the two-baggers and finished 2-for-4 in the game with three RBIs.
Roseburg will be on the road again on Tuesday when it travels to Anhorn Field in Central Point to face Crater.
First Game
Roseburg;013;100;1;—;6;9;3
Eagle Point;101;300;2;—;7;4;2
Zeimet, Klopfenstein (5), Tatone (7) and Hubbard; Lund, Fazio (7) and K. Rapp. W — Fazio. L — Klopfenstein. 2B — Hubbard (R), Watson (R), Gillespie (R).
Second Game
Roseburg;020;18;—;11;10;2
Eagle Point;000;10;—;1;3;2
Corbin and Hubbard; Marsh, Dole (5), Uribe (5) and K. Rapp, Hammer. W — Corbin. L — Marsh. 2B — Gillespie (R), Hubbard (R), Watson (R), Klopfenstein (R), Jones (E).
