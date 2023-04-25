Roseburg senior Austin Takahashi got a measure of revenge against the Grants Pass Cavemen on Tuesday in a Southwest Conference game at Bill Grey Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The right-hander held Grants Pass to just five hits over seven innings, while striking out seven and walking none in a 4-0 victory that made up for an earlier 10-3 loss.
"Oh for sure, it was my best outing," Takahashi said. "I knew I had to bring it after they saw me last time and I didn't have my best stuff. I made sure when I came out this time I was locked in and was ready to compete the whole time."
Takahashi, the reigning SWC Co-Pitcher of the Year, only allowed one runner to reach second base while tossing his second complete-game victory of the season. His record on the mound improved to 2-2 for the year.
Error-free defense behind Takahashi helped make quick work of the Cavemen. Junior Brooks Avery filled in for Takahashi at shortstop and made numerous sure-handed plays as a part of nine total putouts.
"It takes a lot of stress off my shoulders to have to try and do everything because I know I have a very, very impressive defense behind me this year," Takahashi said.
Roseburg (16-4, 9-3 SWC) notched 10 hits against Grants Pass starter Tyler Ireland. The junior allowed all four runs in five innings. He finished with four strikeouts, two walks and three hit batters.
The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on the first of two singles for Evan Corbin.
Avery and Jordan White also had two hits in the game. Eli Jacobs produced two RBIs.
Five different players recorded a hit for Grants Pass (8-10, 5-6).
"We feel good about where we're at right now going into our bye weekend," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
"Good job by the kids today. They came out and played clean baseball. Made some outstanding defensive plays again and that's fun baseball when you get to see it like that."
Roseburg will have the weekend off before resuming conference play on Tuesday at South Medford. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Harry and David Field.
G. Pass;000;000;0;—;0;5;0
Roseburg;102;100;x;—;4;10;0
Ireland, Carnes (6) and Osborne; Takahashi and Burke. W — Takahashi (2-2). L — Ireland. 2B — Wilder (R).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.