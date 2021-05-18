The Roseburg High School baseball team belted out five extra base hits and walloped Eagle Point 11-1 in the first round of the Southern Oregon Conference tournament on Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The game ended early as Roseburg stretched the lead to 10 runs on a RBI single by Logan Klopfenstein in the sixth inning.
Dominic Tatone tossed five innings and allowed just one run on one hit, while the Roseburg defense backed up the junior left-hander with some timely defensive stops.
“Pretty good team effort today,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. “It was a good performance all around. All three phases of the game were pretty good today for us.”
Roseburg (12-4) jumped out to a big lead in the first inning. Three straight one-out hits got runs on the board, capped by a RBI double from Dawson Gillespie that put RHS up 2-0. Nathan Wayman added a two-run single with two outs to make the score 4-0 and a first inning triple by Tatone capped a 5-0 start.
Eagle Point (3-12) scored its only run of the game in the third after a two-out throwing error by Tatone allowed Trevor Breshears to get all the way to third on a bunt attempt. Darin Marsh drove in Breshears with Eagle Point’s first hit of the game.
Roseburg tacked on a pair of runs in the third to pull ahead 8-1. Austin Takahashi drove in a run in the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch to put Roseburg ahead 10-1.
Klopfenstein’s game-ending hit came with one out in the sixth and plated Jordan White, who led off the inning with a single.
“It was nice to see us at the plate get on some good swings and have some positive results from those,” Thompson said.
Klopfenstein went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in two. Takahashi was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Roseburg will now prepare to face South Medford in the semifinals of the SOC tournament on Thursday. The Panthers outlasted Crater 8-7 in nine innings on Tuesday.
Roseburg and South Medford split their two regular season games, with each team winning in a shutout on the road.
“South is a very good club, very solid in all phases,” Thompson said. “They have some quality arms and it will be a great test for our guys.”
Eagle Point;001;000;—;1;2;0
Roseburg;512;021;—11;11;2
Marsh, Fazio (2), Jackson (3) and Meade; Tatone, Takahashi (6) and Hubbard. W — Tatone (4-1). L — Marsh. 2B —Gillespie (R), Zeimet (R). 3B — Tatone (R), Klopfenstein (R), Takahashi (R).
