Missed opportunities doomed the Roseburg Indians in a 6-0 Southern Oregon Conference regional baseball loss to visiting South Medford Tuesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Panthers starting pitcher Tanner Douglas wiggled out of a number of jams on his way to the pitching win, finishing with nine strikeouts over his six innings of work. Douglas stranded two Roseburg baserunners in the second inning, loaded the bases in the fourth before recording three consecutive strikeouts, then loaded the bases again in the fifth before getting a strikeout to escape the inning.
"We left a lot of runners on base and had a lot of opportunities, but we couldn't come through with a hit in a number of situations," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said. "That certainly would have changed the tide of the game. We have to be able to hit with runners on base."
South Medford (9-3, 3-3 SOC) pushed the game's first run across the plate in the top of the third inning when leadoff hitter Bennett Thompson scored on a groundball out by Carson Joe. The Panthers tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning courtesy of a passed ball and a wild pitch to take a 3-0 lead.
Roseburg threatened to get back into the game in the bottom of the fourth as Austin Takahashi, Dawson Gillespie and Knox Hubbard loaded the bases with no outs. But Douglas recorded three consecutive strikeouts to quell the threat.
South Medford got another RBI from Joe on a sacrifice fly to push its lead to 4-0, but again Roseburg would mount a threat.
With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Indians got walks from Logan Klopfenstein and Takahashi and a single by Gillespie to load the bases again. Once again, Douglas got the strikeout to keep Roseburg off the scoreboard.
"That starting pitcher came up with some big strikeouts in key situations," Troy Thompson said. "That was a big pickup for their defense."
Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Indians again put a pair of runners on base before Panthers reliever Joe got two Roseburg batters to look at strike three to end the game.
"It just came down to us not hitting with runners on base and them capitalizing when they had the opportunities," Thompson said.
Roseburg starting pitcher Dominic Tatone, who held South Medford to just two hits in a 1-0 Indians win on April 20, was not as sharp Tuesday, surrendering three runs through four innings while issuing five walks while taking the loss.
Gillespie had two of the Indians' five hits.
Roseburg (9-4, 3-3) will close out regional play Thursday at Grants Pass. The Indians close out their season Saturday at home with North Bend.
S. Medford;001;210;2;—;6;5;0
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;5;1
Douglas, Joe (7) and Thompson; Tatone, Klopfenstein (5), White (7) and Hubbard. W — Douglas. L — Tatone. 2B — Sewell (SM).
