Roseburg's Hunter Fullerton drew a bases-loaded walk in extra innings to push the Indians past the Central Catholic Rams 2-1 in a nonconference baseball game at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field on Thursday.
Fullerton's five-pitch walk in the bottom of the eighth inning was the seventh free pass issued by Central Catholic's pitching staff. It was the biggest blemish on what was overall a strong pitching performance by both teams.
Roseburg's Austin Takahashi and Central Catholics' Cam Ames squared off on the mound. Both starters allowed just one run.
Roseburg (2-0) struck first with a run in the fourth inning on an opposite field double by Jake Johnson. The sophomore was making his debut at the varsity level.
"I was really excited to get the opportunity," Johnson said.
Takahashi held Central Catholic (0-2) scoreless through the first five innings. The reigning Southwest Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year gave up just three hits with two strikeouts and a walk before getting touched for a run in the sixth.
The Rams scored on a single to center field by sophomore Aidan Rice, who went 3-for-4 for Central Catholic.
Jordan White relieved Takahashi in the eighth inning and kept Central Catholic off the board with some help from the defense.
White got Rice to ground into a 4-6-3 doubleplay to end the inning and any scoring chance for the Rams. It was the fourth double play converted by Roseburg in the game.
"That was a great job by our guys up the middle there to be patient with it when we had to and great job by our pitchers to get those ground balls," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
"Great job by our guys defensively all over the field tonight. Coming out with no errors is always a good sign."
Roseburg loaded the bases with one out against Rams' reliever Spencer Marron. Jayce Wilder and Parker Burke had back-to-back singles and Johnson drew a walk to load the sacks.
Marron took the loss after 2 2/3 innings of work out of the bullpen. He gave up just two hits, while walking four and striking out one.
Neither starting pitcher factored into the pitching decision. Takahashi allowed six hits over seven innings, fanning three and walking two. Ames gave up just three hits with nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, but walked three and hit two batters.
Burke led Roseburg at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.
Roseburg will finish off its first week of the season with another home game. The Indians meet Lake Oswego at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
C. Catholic;000;001;00;—;1;7;0
Roseburg;000;100;01;—;2;5;0
Ames, Marron (5) and Dunn; Takahashi, White (8) and Burke. W — White (1-0). L — Marron (0-1). 2B — Johnson (R).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
