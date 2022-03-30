Dominic Tatone had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning and his teammates provided just enough offense to help get the Roseburg High School baseball team past West Salem in a 4-2 nonconference game on Tuesday.
With the win, Roseburg has now strung together three consecutive victories and has stayed undefeated at home in Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Tatone had his most complete performance on the mound for Roseburg (5-3), earning his first win of the season. The senior struck out nine West Salem batters through 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on one hit and six walks.
“I’d say it was a good performance by Dom. A much better pace, a much better command of his pitches tonight, which was good to see. It should be a good step going forward for him,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
“I definitely think that was my best start so far. I had a couple of shaky starts, just was in my head too much, but I think now I’m settling in and figuring it out,” Tatone said.
Meanwhile, the Roseburg offense manufactured enough run support for Tatone.
Logan Klopfenstein got hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first, stole second and moved to third on a groundout. Klopfenstein then managed to put Roseburg ahead 1-0 on a groundout by Dawson Gillespie.
The Indians scored another run in the second inning despite not getting a hit. Back-to-back walks by West Salem starter Brody McMullen got a baserunner into scoring position. A sacrifice bunt by Knox Hubbard got a runner to third and Sebastian Watson plated the run with a sacrifice fly to center field.
"I thought we had better approaches at the plate today,” Thompson said. “Manufacturing runs. That’s the name of the game. Doesn’t matter how you score them, just score them. Early in the game we were able to do that and we did a good job of playing some team baseball.”
Roseburg finally broke through against McMullen in the fourth. Hubbard, Watson and Carson Dunn had three consecutive singles to plate two more runs and put some tallies in the hit column.
West Salem struggled to get much going until McMullen sent a line drive to center field with one out in the sixth inning.
Tatone saw things unravel a bit after giving up his only hit of the game. A fielder’s choice put two runners on base and three straight walks brought home two runs for the Titans.
Parker Burke entered the game for Tatone and retired the next two batters to preserve the two-run lead. Burke, a junior, allowed two hits to West Salem in the seventh, but pitched a clean frame to pick up his first save of the season.
Watson led Roseburg at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
The nonconference portion of the schedule continues on for Roseburg on Wednesday. The Indians host the Century Jaguars of Hillsboro. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
W. Salem;000;002;0;—;2;3;2
Roseburg;110;200;X;—;4;5;0
McMullen, Olsen (5), Vanwinckel (6) and Howard; Tatone, Burke (6) and Hubbard. W — Tatone (1-1). L — McMullen. SV — Burke (1).
(0) comments
