MEDFORD — The Roseburg High School baseball team has been able to rely on its strong pitching to stay in games this season, but even a strong performance by sophomore Jake Johnson wasn't enough to make up for a lack of firepower at the plate against South Medford on Wednesday.
The Indians managed just two hits against South Medford's Cameron Sewell in a 3-0 Southwest Conference loss at Harry and David Field.
Sewell struck out seven batters over seven innings and only allowed one walk. Roseburg was held held hitless until the sixth inning and only got two runners to second base.
"You've got to tip your cap to South Medford. Their guy on the mound was very good today. Had command of a couple of pitches and tied us up a little bit, where we didn't many quality at-bats or quality results," Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said.
"And they did enough on offense to get it done for themselves today."
Johnson grinded his way through 6 2/3 innings, scattering eight hits while striking out two and walking two.
A majority of those South Medford hits came in just two innings.
The Panthers had three consecutive one-out base hits in the second inning to score Tristian Mallari, who led off the frame with a walk.
South Medford added two more runs on three hits in the third inning. Sewell led off with a single to right field and got to second on a fielding error. He moved to third on a deep flyball out to left field and then scored on a passed ball.
The Panthers added another run after back-to-back singles by Kyle Cope and Tosh Stumpenhaus.
Johnson settled back in and allowed just two more hits the rest of the game, but the 3-0 lead was enough for Sewell to get the win.
"The eight hits is what it is, but I'm not sure there were many balls that were hit very hard. I'm proud of Jake, he continues to impress and he continues to compete and give us a chance to win. Unfortunately today we didn't do enough offensively to give ourselves much of a chance," Thompson said.
Noah Fisk broke up Sewell's no-hitter with a leadoff single in the sixth. Austin Takahashi singled up the middle to put two runners on base with just one out, but that was as close as the Indians would get to scoring.
The loss drops Roseburg two games behind conference-leading North Medford. South Medford pulled within one game of the second place Indians.
There are five more SWC games left in the regular season. Roseburg will visit Eugene on Saturday for a doubleheader against Sheldon. Game 1 is slated for a noon start.
Roseburg;000;000;0;—;0;2;1
S. Medford;012;000;x;—;3;8;0
Johnson, Harrison (6) and Burke; Sewell and Havey. W — Sewell (5-1). L — Johnson (4-2).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
