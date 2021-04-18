MEDFORD — A seventh-inning rally saved the Roseburg High School baseball team from suffering a sweep in a Southwest Conference doubleheader against North Medford on Saturday afternoon at Jim McAbee Field.
Roseburg (3-1) scored four runs in its final at-bats of Game 2 to pull ahead of the Black Tornado and senior Garrett Zeimet finished off the 9-7 win with back-to-back strikeouts.
North Medford (1-2) took game one 8-1 behind an 11-strikeout, complete-game performance by senior pitcher Cody Borraggine.
Borraggine faced only nine batters through the first three innings and struck out six. Roseburg didn’t get its first hit until the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, North Medford scored a run in the first and put up three runs in both the third and fourth innings. Borraggine, Aiden Horsley and Jeremiah Robbins each had two hits as the Black Tornado tallied seven hits total.
Game 2 started much like game one as North Medford took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Horsley that scored Borraggine.
Roseburg mustered some resistance in the third with a pair of runs. Zeimet drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game and a wild pitch sent Sebastian Watson home to put Roseburg in front 2-1.
North Medford turned around a one-run deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, driving Roseburg’s relief pitcher Dominic Tatone out of the game.
Zeimet took over on the mound for the Indians in the sixth and finished the final two frames allowing just one hit and one run, while striking out three and walking one.
Roseburg chipped away at North Medford’s three-run lead with a pair of runs in the sixth, but the Indian still trailed by a run entering the seventh.
The game-tying run came in on a wild pitch by North Medford’s relief pitcher Gavin Schmidt. He lasted only four batters, but his backup, Aiden Horsley, didn’t fare much better. Three more runs came in with the sophomore on the mound, which proved to be important as North Medford would get one run back in the bottom of the seventh.
Roseburg will be back in Medford on Tuesday when the Indians visit Harry and David Field to face South Medford. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.
First Game
Roseburg;000;010;0;—;1;3;0
N. Medford;103;301;X;—;8;7;1
Klopfenstein, Corbin (4) and Hubbard; Borraggine and Robbins. W — Borraggine (1-0). L — Klopfenstein (0-1). 2B — Robbins (NM), Schmidt (NM). 3B — Borraggine (NM), Horsley (NM).
Second Game
Roseburg;002;012;4;—;9;4;4
N. Medford;100;140;1;—;7;7;2
Takahashi, Tatone (5), Zeimet (6) and Hubbard; Newmann, Dunlevy (4), Schmidt (7), Horsley (7) and Robbins. W — Zeimet (1-0). L — Schmidt (0-2). 2B — Gillespie (R), Hubbard (R), Watson (R), Horsley (NM). 3B — Borraggine (NM).
