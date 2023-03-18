The Roseburg High School baseball team scored three times in the sixth inning to pull within a pair of runs against Lake Oswego, but the comeback stopped there in a 6-4 nonconference loss on Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Lake Oswego (2-0) compiled 13 hits against Roseburg's pitchers. Vince Williams was one of five Lakers hitters to register two hits in the game. The junior led Lake Oswego with two RBIs.
The Lakers led off the third inning with four consecutive singles against Roseburg's Jake Johnson and built a 3-0 lead.
Roseburg (2-1) got one run back on a single by Austin Takahashi in the bottom of the third.
Lake Oswego added three more runs off of Johnson in the sixth inning. The sophomore was making his first start on the mound for the Indians and allowed six runs on 11 hits, while walking two and striking out one.
Trailing 6-1, Roseburg rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth despite not getting a hit in the frame. The Indians scored once on a wild pitch and plated two more on a throwing error.
The comeback was squashed in the seventh by L.O. reliever Harrison Smith. The sophomore retired the top of Roseburg's order to earn the save.
Declan Francis earned the win for Lake Oswego, allowing just one run on two hits over four innings. He had eight strikeouts and three walks.
Roseburg will hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday with a visit to Eugene. The Indians face South Eugene at 4:30 p.m. in their Southwest Conference opener.
L. Oswego;003;003;0;—;6;13;1
Roseburg;001;003;0;—;4;3;0
Francis, H. Smith (5) and Trojan; Johnson, Harrison (6) and Burke. W — Francis (1-0). L — Johnson (0-1). SV — H. Smith (1). 2B — Maxwell (LO).
Joey Keeran is the Sports Director for KSKR The Score and the voice of Roseburg sports.
