Roseburg sophomore right-hander Evan Corbin was selected the Pitcher of the Year in the Southern Oregon Conference baseball all-league voting.
Corbin compiled a 6-0 pitching record and 1.26 earned run average for the Indians (14-4), who won the SOC Tournament championship last weekend. Corbin struck out 30 and walked seven in 39 innings.
Roseburg's Troy Thompson was named Coach of the Year.
First-team selections for the Tribe included junior pitcher Dominic Tatone, junior infielder Dawson Gillespie and junior outfielder Logan Klopfenstein. Making the second team were senior pitcher Garrett Zeimet, junior catcher Knox Hubbard, sophomore infielder Austin Takahashi and junior infielder Sebastian Watson.
North Medford senior Cody Borraggine was picked the Player of the Year.
Southern Oregon Conference
Baseball All-League
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Cody Borraggine, sr., North Medford.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Evan Corbin, soph., Roseburg.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Troy Thompson, Roseburg.
First Team
PITCHERS — Tanner Douglas, jr., South Medford; Gavin Schmidt, sr., North Medford; Dominic Tatone, jr., Roseburg. CATCHERS — Bennett Thompson, sr., South Medford; Troy Osborne, fr., Grants Pass. FIRST BASEMAN — Damon Kindreich, jr., Crater. INFIELDERS — Dawson Gillespie, jr., Roseburg; Cameron Sewell, soph., South Medford; Johnny King, soph., North Medford; Aiden Horsley, soph., North Medford. OUTFIELDERS — Frankie Rutigliano, fr., North Medford; Darin Marsh, sr., Eagle Point; Logan Klopfenstein, jr., Roseburg; Hunter Chubb, sr., Crater. UTILITY — Kaleb Long, fr., South Medford.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Carson Joe, jr., South Medford; Andrew Eide, sr., Grants Pass; Garrett Zeimet, sr., Roseburg. CATCHERS — Jeremiah Robbins, fr., North Medford; Knox Hubbard, jr., Roseburg. FIRST BASEMAN — Tyler Dunlevy, sr., North Medford. INFIELDERS — Austin Takahashi, soph., Roseburg; Sebastian Watson, jr., Roseburg; Dillan Anway, sr., Ashland; Brandon Tibbils, jr., Crater. OUTFIELDERS — Kaleb Barney, sr., South Medford; Nathan Carter, sr., Ashland; Dante Haven, sr., Grants Pass; Payton Anhorn, sr., Crater. UTILITY — Talholo Vainuku-Johnson, jr., Grants Pass.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Trey Newmann, soph., North Medford; Caleb Randolph, jr., Crater; Stuart Lund, sr., Eagle Point; Michael Nixon, sr., Ashland. CATCHER — Jackson Kemper, jr., Ashland. FIRST BASEMAN — Jace Ellis, sr., Eagle Point. INFIELDERS — Jared Weber, sr., Crater; Ashton Durler, sr., Grants Pass; Elijah Harvey, soph., South Medford. OUTFIELDERS — Trevor Breshears, jr., Eagle Point; Tyadi Williams, sr., Ashland. UTILITY — Miles Ransweiler, sr., Ashland.
