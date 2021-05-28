Roseburg won two of the top individual awards in the Southern Oregon Conference softball all-league voting for the 2021 spring season.
Junior Kami Gibson was selected the Player of the Year and junior Stephanie Blix was the Pitcher of the Year.
Other Roseburg players making the first team were senior infielder Jazmyn Murphy and sophomore outfielders Haleigh Wambolt and Emma Murphy. Second-team selections included junior catcher Nevaeh Williams and junior infielder Olivia Dedmon. Junior infielder Shyla Mead, senior outfielder Haylee Schulze and freshman utility Lileighan Schied received honorable mention.
Chris Campbell of North Medford was voted Coach of the Year.
Southern Oregon Conference
Softball All-League
PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Kami Gibson, jr., Roseburg.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR — Stephanie Blix, jr., Roseburg.
COACH OF THE YEAR — Chris Campbell, North Medford.
First Team
PITCHERS — Stephanie Blix, jr., Roseburg; Alyssa Hartzhiem, jr., North Medford. CATCHERS — Sophie Woodburn, jr., Grants Pass; Presley Lawton, fr., North Medford. INFIELDERS — Jazmyn Murphy, sr., Roseburg; Kami Gibson, jr., Roseburg; Sydney Boren, soph., Eagle Point; Alexa Medley, soph., Grants Pass; Gabby Heiken, jr., Ashland. OUTFIELDERS — Haleigh Wambolt, soph., Roseburg; Emma Murphy, soph., Roseburg; Neveah Smith, sr., North Medford; Shahar Miles, sr., North Medford. UTILITY — Sara Martin, jr., Grants Pass.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Gabby Urban, fr., North Medford; Kaycee Hudson, fr., South Medford. CATCHER — Nevaeh Williams, jr., Roseburg. INFIELDERS — Olivia Dedmon, jr., Roseburg; Bailee Worrell, sr., Eagle Point; Hannah Drysdale, sr., North Medford; Matlyn Leetch, sr., North Medford; Kailey Wheelock, soph., South Medford. OUTFIELDERS — Nevaeh Harry, soph., Grants Pass; Alyssa Kilbane, soph., Crater; Samara Miles, soph., North Medford; Neveah Atchley, sr., South Medford. UTILITY — Glory Pistole, fr., Ashland.
Honorable Mention
PITCHER — Alexis Perez, fr., Crater. CATCHER — Kate Theobald, soph., Ashland. INFIELDERS — Shyla Mead, jr., Roseburg; Shayelynn Totten, soph., Grants Pass; Kailee Davis, jr., Crater; Maddie Sheadel, soph., Crater; Sara Hamlin, sr., North Medford; Kirsten Morgan, soph., Ashland. OUTFIELDERS — Haylee Schulze, sr., Roseburg; Mady Gray, soph., Eagle Point; Brianna Turrey, fr., South Medford. UTILITY — Lileighan Schied, fr., Roseburg.
