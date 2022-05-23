For a third consecutive season, the Roseburg High School baseball team has had the best pitcher in its league.
Junior Austin Takahashi was named the Southwest Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year on Monday when the full conference honors were released.
Takahashi split the award with South Medford's Cameron Sewell. Sheldon senior Taylor Langworthy was voted the SWC Player of the Year and South Medford's Josh Moody was selected as the Coach of the Year.
All-conference voting is done at the end of the regular season by the conference head coaches.
Takahashi was 7-1 in nine starts this season with a 2.32 earned run average. He had 56 strikeouts and allowed only nine walks in 48 1/3 innings. The junior follows in the steps of Evan Corbin, who won the award in 2021, and Jace Stoffal, who earned the honor in 2019. There was no high school baseball season in 2020.
First-team selections for Roseburg included junior pitcher Evan Corbin, senior first basemen Silas Kincaid, senior shortstop Dawson Gillespie and senior outfielder Carson Dunn.
Making the second team for the Tribe were senior pitcher Dominic Tatone, senior catcher Knox Hubbard and senior outfielder Logan Klopfenstein.
Southwest Conference
Baseball All-League
Player of the year — Taylor Langworthy, sr., Sheldon.
Co-Pitchers of the year — Cameron Sewell, jr., South Medford; Austin Takahashi, jr., Roseburg.
Coach of the Year — Josh Moody, South Medford.
First Team
PITCHERS — Evan Corbin, jr., Roseburg; Carson Joe, sr., South Medford; Tanner Douglas, sr., South Medford. CATCHERS — Troy Osborne, soph., Grants Pass; Brody Spurlock, sr., Sheldon. FIRST BASEMAN — Silas Kincaid, sr., Roseburg. INFIELDERS — Jace Miller, sr., South Medford; Dawson Gillespie, sr., Roseburg; Cade Welch, jr., Sheldon; Frankie Rutigliano, soph., North Medford; Dominic Graziano, sr., Sheldon. OUTFIELDERS — Tosh Stupenhaus, jr., South Medford; Aiden Horsley, jr., North Medford; EJ Peterson, jr., Sheldon; Carson Dunn, sr., Roseburg. UTILITY — Landon Lea, soph., South Eugene.
Second Team
PITCHERS — John Mueller, jr., Sheldon; Trey Newmann, jr., North Medford; Dominic Tatone, sr., Roseburg; Leo Reeves, jr., South Eugene. CATCHERS — Knox Hubbard, sr., Roseburg; Jeremiah Robbins, soph., North Medford. FIRST BASEMAN — Nolan Miller, soph., Sheldon. INFIELDERS — Luke Morgan, soph. Grants Pass; Kaleb Long, soph. North Medford; Johnny King, jr., North Medford; Colton Morgan, soph., North Medford. OUTFIELDERS — Taholo Vainuku-Johnson, sr., Grants Pass; Davis Carr, jr., North Medford; Koen Buck, jr., Sheldon; Logan Klopfenstein, sr., Roseburg.
Honorable Mention
PITCHERS — Tyler Ireland, soph., Grants Pass. CATCHER — Elijah Havey, jr., South Medford. FIRST BASEMAN — Ewan Hadley, sr., South Eugene. OUTFIELDERS — Jake Mason, jr., South Medford; Grant Mueller, jr., South Eugene.
