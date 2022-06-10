Roseburg junior pitcher Austin Takahashi was a second team selection in the recent Class 6A baseball all-state voting done by the coaches.
Takahashi, who was the Southwest Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year, finished with a 7-2 record for the Indians, who lost to Clackamas in the second round of the 6A playoffs.
Roseburg senior first baseman Silas Kincaid received honorable mention.
SWC players making the first team were South Medford junior pitcher Cameron Sewell, Sheldon senior infielder Taylor Langworthy and North Medford junior Aiden Horsley.
Senior pitcher Ky Hoskinson of McMinnville was named the Player of the Year, junior Noble Meyer of Jesuit was voted Pitcher of the Year and Joe Monahan of state champion West Linn was Coach of the Year.
Class 6A Baseball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Ky Hoskinson, sr., McMinnville.
Pitcher of the Year — Noble Meyer, jr., Jesuit.
Coach of the Year — Joe Monahan, West Linn.
First Team
PITCHERS — Ky Hoskinson, sr., McMinnville; Paul Wilson, jr., Lakeridge; Noble Meyer, jr., Jesuit; Grant Strother, jr., Sprague; Ian Umlandt, sr., Sherwood; Cameron Sewell, jr., South Medford. CATCHERS — Declan Corrigan, sr., Mountain View; Mason Utech, sr., Lakeridge. FIRST BASEMEN — Alex Nisbet, sr., Cleveland; Blaine Causey, sr., Mountain View. INFIELDERS — Chris Rogers, sr., Sprague; Thomas Ferroggiaro, sr., Central Catholic; Dawson Santana, jr., Lakeridge; Ryan Cooney, jr., Jesuit; Taylor Langsworthy, sr., Sheldon. OUTFIELDERS — Canon Reeder, sr., Summit; Nick Gribble, jr., Sherwood; Elijah Arnold, sr., Westview; Aiden Horsley, jr., North Medford. UTILITY — Jackson Jaha, sr., Clackamas.
Second Team
Southwest Conference Players Only
PITCHER — Austin Takahashi, jr., Roseburg. FIRST BASEMAN — Tanner Douglas, sr., South Medford.
