Roseburg High School senior Austin Takahashi is looking forward to his final season of prep baseball and is thankful to not have the weight of a college decision hanging over him.
On Monday, Takahashi, a two-time all-conference selection and reigning Southwest Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year, put pen to paper and signed to play baseball for the University of Portland Pilots.
"It was stressful," Takahashi said of the recruiting process. "So making the decision now is really nice and easy on me. It's a lot of weight off my shoulders."
With friends and family present at the RHS career center, Takahashi committed to Pilots head coach Geoff Loomis, who has compiled 143 wins in seven seasons at the university.
Portland was 32-23 last season and finished third in the NCAA Division I West Coast Conference.
"My original plan was to get away, but I'm happy with choice I made," Takahashi said. "I love the coaching staff. The coaching staff seemed really nice when I was going there. They really made it feel like the team is a family and on top of that their academics are really good, too. That was a really big thing I wanted to focus on."
Takahashi plans to study business.
He said the Pilots see him mostly as an infielder, but know he can pitch as well.
He has mostly played third base for the Roseburg Indians during the spring, but also spent time at shortstop as a younger player and during the summer with the Roseburg Dr. Stewart's American Legion baseball program.
"On the baseball field, Austin can do a lot of things very well. First and foremost he can run. He's very fast on a baseball field, so that opens up a lot of opportunities for him," Roseburg baseball coach Troy Thompson said. "He's got a nice skillset and I'm anxious to see where that lands him at the next level."
With the decision now out of the way, Takahashi can focus on enjoying his final season in orange and black for Roseburg High.
The senior will look to improve on last spring, when he hit .346 with 14 RBIs over 27 games. Takahashi also had a 2.48 ERA with 61 strikeouts and a 7-2 record over 10 pitching starts.
Takahashi says he plans to focus on bettering himself and his teammates on the diamond this year.
"We're going to be a little younger, so I'm really excited to help those guys out, get them up to speed and leave something here," Takahashi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.