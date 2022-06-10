Three players who played big roles in South Umpqua's run to the Class 3A state baseball championship were among those selected to the all-state teams in a vote of the coaches.
Senior pitcher Ever Lamm and senior shortstop Kade Johnson were selected to the first team, while junior pitcher Jace Johnson made the second team.
Lancers receiving honorable mention were senior first baseman Brayden Reedy and senior second baseman Justin Jenks.
Lamm finished with a pitching record of 8-2 with one save and a 2.37 earned run average. The right-hander struck out 81 batters and walked 17 in 56 1/3 innings.
Kade Johnson hit .452 with 21 extra basehits, 48 runs, 31 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. Jace Johnson, a right-hander, had a pitching record of 10-0 with an 0.80 ERA, fanning 86 and walking 15 in 61 2/3 innings.
Jenks (.380, 11 extra basehits, 27 RBIs, 16 stolen bases) and Reedy (.299) turned in good offensive seasons. The Lancers (25-5) won the state title with a 10-2 win over Santiam Christian.
Other Special District 4 players making the first team were junior catcher Triston Wallace and junior infielder Owen Thompson of Cascade Christian and Brookings-Harbor senior pitcher Jason DeShon.
Senior shortstop Ely Kennel of Santiam Christian was named Player of the Year and S.C.'s Matt Nosack was voted Coach of the Year.
Class 3A Baseball
All-State Teams
Player of the Year — Ely Kennel, sr., Santiam Christian.
Coach of the Year — Matt Nosack, Santiam Christian.
